Helen Stainback
January 21, 1927 - June 9, 2021
Helen Frances Shelton Stainback, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Brian Center in Yanceyville, N.C.
She was born on January 21, 1927, a daughter of the late William Brown and Ethel Poteat Shelton. Helen was affectionately called "Sister" by all of her family, she and her husband, Elton, lived in the Bush Arbor community of southern Caswell County prior to their retirement where Sister worked in the mills of Alamance and on their tobacco farm. They then moved to West Yanceyville where she enjoyed working in the vegetable garden, growing flowers and sharing the vegetables and flowers with family, friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Elton L. Stainback, sisters Martha S. Taylor of Burlington, N.C. and Florence S. Hooper of Yanceyville, N.C.
She is survived by a sister, Ola S. Willis of West Yanceyville, one niece, Janie Toney (Howard) of Burlington, N.C. and two nephews, Carl B. Willis (Rachel) of Durham, N.C. and William C "Chuck" Hooper of Providence, N.C.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bush Arbor Primitive Baptist Church with Elder David Underwood officiating. Due to COVID-19 everyone is requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. While no formal visitation will be held; you may express your condolences to members of the family immediately after the service.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Duke Eye Center, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, N.C. 27701 or to Bush Arbor Memorial Fund, c/o Susan Newcomb, 909 Oakview Loop Road, Yanceyville, N.C. 27379 or the charity of your choice
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 10, 2021.