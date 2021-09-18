Henry Adams DavisHenry Adams "Hank" Davis Jr., age 77, of Chatham, Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Mr. Davis was born in Lynchburg on November 23, 1943, to the late Henry Adams Davis and the late Madelon Jessee Davis.Hank was a member of Mill Creek Community Church. He was also the Vice Chair of the Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee, on the Board of White Oak Grove Outreach Center, and President of the Jessee Historical Foundation.He was a former member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors from the Chatham-Blairs District for 12 years, vice-chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services Board, board member of Higher Ground Christian Ministries, Chatham Lions Club, Boy Scout leader, and practiced law in Chatham for over 40 years. Hank graduated from Cave Spring High School,the College of William and Mary, and Stetson University School of Law.He is survived by his wife, Hope Williams Davis, and his children, Paul A. Davis of Greensboro, Janet C. Davis of Danville, Rachel B. Davis of Chatham, and granddaughter, Lydia A. Davis of Greensboro.Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Chatham Burial Park at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Darrell Campbell and the Rev. Edward Pope officiating.The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, PO Box 613377, Memphis TN 38101-3377.Norris-Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chatham Chapel is serving the Davis family.