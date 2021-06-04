Henry Melvin Powell Jr.
March 30 1934 - May 28, 2021
Mr. Henry Melvin Powell Jr., age 87, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He was born on March 30, 1934, in South Boston, Va., to the late Henry Melvin Powell Sr. and Mable Chappell Powell.
Before his retirement, Mr. Powell was in the United States Air Force. He served his country during the Korea, Okinawa, Libya, Alaska, and Hawaii. After his retirement from the United States Air Force, he worked at C & B Life Truck, Collie Equipment, and Tractor Supply. Mr. Powell enjoyed bowling and golfing. Also, he was a member of the Danville Elks Lodge and American Legion Post #325.
He is survived by his sister, Gayle Anthony and her husband, Darra; nephews, Timothy Barts and his wife, Katherine, and Michael Brett Clark; and nieces, Caren Barts Biro, Nancy B. Scism, and Patricia Brown.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Powell was predeceased by his wife, Remona Dalton Powell; son, Henry Melvin Powell, III; and sister, June Powell Barts.
A celebration of Mr. Powell's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. Daryl Joyce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Schoolfield Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Van Yeager, Bobby Luther, and Gwen Travis, who provided daily loving care to Henry.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Powell family.
