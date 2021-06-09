Henry Darrel Shelton
Henry "Darrel" Shelton of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 77. He was born on October 18, 1943, to the late Gladys Grammer Hedrick Shelton and the late Henry David Shelton in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Lillian "Sue" Gatewood Shelton.
Darrel attended Nor Dan Church of Christ. He worked as a controller for Times Fiber Communications, retiring in 2008 after 30 years of service. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1966 with a BS in Economics. He loved fishing at the pond with Oakley. He was an avid fan of Virginia Tech and he loved attending VT football games every year. He also served as treasurer of Pittsylvania County Library. He very much enjoyed his beach trips and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Henry "Daniel" Shelton of Durham, North Carolina and Benjamin Shelton (Chelsea) of Madison, North Carolina; his stepson, James Ashworth of Danville, Virginia; his brothers, Malon Shelton (Dianne) of Callands, Virginia, and John Sherriel Shelton (Brenda) of Danville, Virginia; his sister, Phyllis Mills (Carroll) of Chatham, Virginia; his grandchildren, Nora Winn Shelton and Clara Lillian Shelton; and his special cat, Layla. In addition to his parents, Darrel was predeceased by his brother Wayne Shelton and his special dog, Oakley.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with Dr. Johnny Melton, Minister and Minister Tim Maness officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Museville Christian Church (Columbus Rd, Chatham, Virginia, 24531).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the SPCA of Pittsylvania County and the Pittsylvania County Library.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.