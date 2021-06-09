Menu
Henry Darrel Shelton
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Henry Darrel Shelton

Henry "Darrel" Shelton of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 77. He was born on October 18, 1943, to the late Gladys Grammer Hedrick Shelton and the late Henry David Shelton in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Lillian "Sue" Gatewood Shelton.

Darrel attended Nor Dan Church of Christ. He worked as a controller for Times Fiber Communications, retiring in 2008 after 30 years of service. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1966 with a BS in Economics. He loved fishing at the pond with Oakley. He was an avid fan of Virginia Tech and he loved attending VT football games every year. He also served as treasurer of Pittsylvania County Library. He very much enjoyed his beach trips and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Henry "Daniel" Shelton of Durham, North Carolina and Benjamin Shelton (Chelsea) of Madison, North Carolina; his stepson, James Ashworth of Danville, Virginia; his brothers, Malon Shelton (Dianne) of Callands, Virginia, and John Sherriel Shelton (Brenda) of Danville, Virginia; his sister, Phyllis Mills (Carroll) of Chatham, Virginia; his grandchildren, Nora Winn Shelton and Clara Lillian Shelton; and his special cat, Layla. In addition to his parents, Darrel was predeceased by his brother Wayne Shelton and his special dog, Oakley.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with Dr. Johnny Melton, Minister and Minister Tim Maness officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Museville Christian Church (Columbus Rd, Chatham, Virginia, 24531).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the SPCA of Pittsylvania County and the Pittsylvania County Library.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
So sorry to hear of Darrel's passing.I'll never forget him giving Shannon a job which helped get her started in a career. Praying for the family. He was a good guy.May he rest in peace.
Ronald & Sandra Cook
Friend
June 9, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss. Prayers for comfort and peace as you go through this difficult time.
JD
June 9, 2021
Sue, We are so saddened to learn of Darrel´s passing. I know he has endured a lot lately. Please know that we are praying for peace and comfort for you, and your family!
Tracey, Richard, and Blaine
June 9, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Darrel´s passing. He was my supervisor for over twenty years and we became like family. After his retirement we still got together for lunch occasionally. He certainly will be missed. Condolences to Sue and the family.
Terry and Diane Bennett
Work
June 9, 2021
