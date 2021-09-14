Herbert Edward Setliff Sr.
Marcch 20, 1932 - September 12, 2021
Herbert Edward Setliff Sr. passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 with his loving family by his side.
Herb was born in Danville on March 2, 1932 to the late John Edward Setliff and Callie Bertell Setliff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorene Setliff Haley.
Married August 27, 1949 to the love of his life, Patsy Josey Setliff, they shared 72 years of marriage together. Their lifelong commitment to each other was a true testament for their love of one another.
Herb was very athletic as a boy. As a young teen his father took him to participate in boxing matches, unbeknownst to his mother. She found out when seeing on the front page of the newspaper that he had won his first Golden Glove. Herb went on to win two of these titles during his boxing career.
Herb had a successful, lifelong career in the grocery business. During World War II, he started driving the family's grocery truck delivering food to his local neighborhood. After designing L&E Grocery in Danville, Herb relocated his family to Alexandria, Va. to work in the Northern Virginia grocery market. After several successful years in management with Grand Union stores, he returned to his home town to manage and operate Airport Supermarket. Herb owned and operated several grocery and convenient stores, including Piggly Wiggly and Quick Chek, before retiring in 2005. Herb always took great pride in his stores and was eager to greet his customers and treated his employees as family.
Herb was an avid golfer, he loved playing the game any chance he had. As a member of Tuscarora Country Club, he won several golf tournaments and enjoyed spending many hours playing cards with his golf buddies. Including summers at his home in Hilton Head Island, some of his fondest memories were traveling the U.S. and Europe to play different courses and tournaments. Another passion of Herb's was the game of football. He was a season ticket holder of the Washington Redskins since 1955 and attended multiple Super Bowls throughout his life. As a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Forest Lawn Baptist Church and later at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, his faith was strong and because of that his family is comforted in knowing that he is with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
In addition to his wife, Herb is survived by his daughter, Joan Keck and husband, Michael; sons, Herbert Setliff Jr., and Roy Setliff and wife, Valerie; nine grandchildren, Kyle Setliff, Lindsay Payne, Megan Thompson, Jonathan Setliff, Karen Cabell, Amanda Blevins, Jessica Rosewell, Sarah Setliff, and Kimberly Sebo; and 14 great-grandchildren. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, "Poppy" was happiest when with his family and beloved dogs. Poppy will be greatly missed by all those who love him.
A funeral will be held at 3 p.m, on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Avenue, Danville, Va. with Pastor Daryl Joyce officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. Private Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
. Memorials in honor of Herbert E. Setliff Sr. may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Home Nursing and Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 14, 2021.