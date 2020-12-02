Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Herman Smith Wilson
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Herman Smith Wilson

April 3, 1951 - November 30, 2020

Herman Smith Wilson, 69, of 6533 Spring Garden Rd., Blairs, Va., passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville after a brief illness. Mr. Wilson was born in Danville, Va., on April 3, 1951, son of the late Roy Wilson Sr. and Mary Louise Carter Cross. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County area, where he was a farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ann Mays Wilson of the residence; daughters, Cathy Brooks (Tobby Mowyer) of Hurt, Va., and Melinda Wellborn (Matt) of Chatham, Va.; son, Hermon Dwayne Wilson of Chatham, Va.; brother, Junior Wilson (Bonnie); sisters, Delores Jean Mays (Charles) and Mary Ann Allen (James); ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11 am. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friend prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home and at other times they will be at the residence, 6533 Spring Garden Road, Blairs, VA 24527.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wilson family.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.