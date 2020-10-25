Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hezekiah Eubanks
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Hezekiah Eubanks

April 25, 1942 - October 21, 2020

DRAKES BRANCH, Va.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Wake Med in Raleigh, N.C., God called from labour to reward, Hezekiah Eubanks Jr. He was born in Drakes Branch, Virginia, on April 25, 1942, to the late Hezekiah Eubanks, Sr. and Marjorie Hodge Eubanks.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Luphelia Paulk and Vickie Eubanks and his sisters Sylvia E. Hambright, Mable E. Scott (Frank).

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Held at St. Michael's Baptist Church, Drakes Branch, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. Michael's Baptist Church
, Drakes Branch, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Dupee Funeral Home - Drakes Branch
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.