Hope Whitt
2020 - 2020
BORN
2020
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Hope Whitt

Baby Hope Whitt, born to her loving parents, Lauren and Daniel Whitt, passed away on December 26, 2020, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Garry Thomas of Chatham, Virginia, and Debra and Patrick Sowers of Richmond, Kentucky; her paternal grandparents, Tamra and Kevin Whitt of Virgilina, Virginia; her maternal great-grandparents, Herman Moran and the late Joy Moran, and the late William D. and Eunice Thomas; her paternal great-grandparents, Althea Whitlow and the late Wilford Whitlow, Julia Whitt and the late Bryant Whitt.

A private service will be held with Pastor Joey Bray officiating. The family wishes to express their thanks to everyone for their kindness, love, and prayers during this most difficult time.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Whitt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel.
So very sorry to hear of your loss. God bless...
Donna lee metz
March 12, 2021
