Hope Whitt
Baby Hope Whitt, born to her loving parents, Lauren and Daniel Whitt, passed away on December 26, 2020, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Garry Thomas of Chatham, Virginia, and Debra and Patrick Sowers of Richmond, Kentucky; her paternal grandparents, Tamra and Kevin Whitt of Virgilina, Virginia; her maternal great-grandparents, Herman Moran and the late Joy Moran, and the late William D. and Eunice Thomas; her paternal great-grandparents, Althea Whitlow and the late Wilford Whitlow, Julia Whitt and the late Bryant Whitt.
A private service will be held with Pastor Joey Bray officiating. The family wishes to express their thanks to everyone for their kindness, love, and prayers during this most difficult time.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Whitt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 12, 2021.