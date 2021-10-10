Menu
Hosea Jones
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street
Chatham, VA
Hosea Jones

February 25, 1942 - October 4, 2021

Mr. Hosea Jones departed this life on Monday, October 4, 2021 at his residence, 1040 Abbott Place, Chatham, Virginia. He was born February 25, 1942 in Pittsylvania County. He was the son of the late King A. and Pernell Stone Jones. He was married to Rosa Whitehead Jones.

He was a member of Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Darrell Jones of the residence; a daughter, Sherita Jones of Chatham, Va.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, James, Otis, and Robert Jones, all of Maryland, Amos Jones (Karen) of Java, Va.; four sisters, Jean Jones of Washington, D.C., Gloria Johnson and Mae Napper of Danville, Va. and Faith Childress of Greensboro, N.C., host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. from Shockoe Baptist Church with Antonel Myler, eulogist.

Viewing will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home.

Masks are required for all services.

Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Jones family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street, Chatham, VA
Oct
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Shockoe Baptist Church
VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.