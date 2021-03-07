Howard W. "Stony" Bolton Jr.
Howard W. "Stony" Bolton Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born in Danville, Va., on August 18, 1929, to Howard W. Bolton Sr. and Della Mae Bolton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Henderson and brother, Ernest Bolton.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ida Nelson Bolton; his daughter, Ellen Burke and husband, Larry, of Stickleyville, Va.; son, Howard W. Bolton III and wife, Patricia, of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Adam Burke and wife, Morgan, of Jonesville, Va., Blake Bolton and wife, Kelsey, of Danville, Va., and Blair Bolton and fiancé, Cole Westberry, of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Bill Bolton of Danville, Va., and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school, Stony joined the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. After serving his country, he played semi-professional baseball for the Washington Senators and the St. Louis Cardinals organizations. Upon returning to Danville, Stony served on the Danville City Council for eight years, was the President of the Danville Speech and Hearing Center, and the Danville Sertoma Club. He was the owner of Bolton's Rent-All, Bolton's Professional Telephone Answering Service, the Western Union Office, and later became a Real Estate Broker and Property Manager at Bolton Real Estate and Auction Co., Inc.
Stony was a member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, where he was an interpreter for the deaf for 44 years and member of the choir. He also spent 13 years singing for the residents at Roman Eagle Memorial Home.
He was an avid sports lover and coached many local baseball teams. He also enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and watching his Atlanta Braves. After retiring, Stony and Mary enjoyed spending their time in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kristy Mahan and to his caregivers, Patty, Ann, Princess, and Sandra.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with the Reverend Lee Ellison officiating. The family will receive friends after the service and at other times will be at the home of Howard and Patricia Bolton, 1585 Horseshoe Road, Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moffett Memorial Baptist Church at 1026 N. Main St. Danville, VA 24540.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main St., is serving the Bolton Family. Please sign the guestbook on-line at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 7, 2021.