Hugh Durham Sr.
May 28, 1937 - December 16, 2020
Mr. Hugh Durham Sr., age 83, of Gretna, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 28, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Charlie Henry Durham and Mary Elizabeth "Bessie" Scott Durham.
Before his retirement, Mr. Durham worked as a plumber in Miami Florida and was a member of Local 519.
He is survived by his sons, Hugh D. Durham Jr. and his wife, Mercy and Stephen B. Durham and his wife, Sara, all of Gretna, Va.; and grandchildren, Wesley Durham of Ft. Myers, Fla., Crystal Durham of Iowa, Natalie Durham of Gretna, and Kyle Durham of Gretna.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Durham was predeceased by his wife, Sarah M. Durham and brothers, Eugene Henry Durham and Bruce W. Durham.
Gravesides services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Schoolfield Cemetery with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating.
Due to Covid restrictions, social distancing and mask are required.
