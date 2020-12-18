Menu
Hugh Durham Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Hugh Durham Sr.

May 28, 1937 - December 16, 2020

Mr. Hugh Durham Sr., age 83, of Gretna, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 28, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Charlie Henry Durham and Mary Elizabeth "Bessie" Scott Durham.

Before his retirement, Mr. Durham worked as a plumber in Miami Florida and was a member of Local 519.

He is survived by his sons, Hugh D. Durham Jr. and his wife, Mercy and Stephen B. Durham and his wife, Sara, all of Gretna, Va.; and grandchildren, Wesley Durham of Ft. Myers, Fla., Crystal Durham of Iowa, Natalie Durham of Gretna, and Kyle Durham of Gretna.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Durham was predeceased by his wife, Sarah M. Durham and brothers, Eugene Henry Durham and Bruce W. Durham.

Gravesides services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Schoolfield Cemetery with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating.

Due to Covid restrictions, social distancing and mask are required.

Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Durham family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Barker Funeral Home

2025 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Schoolfield Cemetery
FL
Funeral services provided by:
Barker Funeral Home
