Ida Tate
January 31, 1948 - October 7, 2021
Mrs. Ida Tate, age 73, of Danville, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
Mrs. Tate was born on January 31, 1948, in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, to the late James Houston Harris and Nellie Gray Hensley Harris. She worked as a nurse at Roman Eagle Rehab & Healthcare for many years before retirement and was a faithful member of Shady Oak Baptist Church. Her passion in life was raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known to many as "Mama Tate".
Mrs. Tate is survived by her children, Bill Tate (Wanda), Kristy Clark (James), James Tate (Marsha), David Tate (Peggy), Nellie Heffinger (Dennis), and Rachel Procknaw (Gerald); grandchildren, Josh, Kristie, Casey, Megan, Hunter, Clayton, Victoria, Baylee, Mark, Daniel, Kimberly, Kristen, Dennis, Jacob, Anthony, Brittany, Christina, John, Mary, Haven, and Kenneth; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Silas, Isaiah, and Caleb; special niece, Rebecca Mills; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Tate.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tate was predeceased by her loving husband, Billy William Tate Sr.; son, Billy William Tate Jr.; grandson, Matthew Tate; brother, the Reverend "Bus"; and sister, Bob/Bob.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Hammock and Pastor H.C. Price officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
The family requests that all attendees follow CDC guidelines in regards to Covid.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Tate family.
