Danville and Rockingham County
Imogene Minix Oskey
1931 - 2020
1931
2020
Imogene Minix Oskey

November 19, 1931 - October 17, 2020

Imogene Minix Oskey, 88, formerly of Gladys, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Raymond Taylor Oskey.

She was born November 19, 1931 in Gladys, a daughter of the late Bernard E. Minix and Lillie Mae DeJarnette Minix. She was a member of Edge Baptist Church and a retired schoolteacher after over forty-one years. Imogene enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Leigh Evans and her husband, Mark of Aylett and Jean Rae Rice and her husband, Dan of Norwood; five grandchildren, Tami Rice, Trevor Rice, Jacob Rogers, Megan Evans and Zack Evans.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gladys.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

124 Flynn Street, Gladys, Virginia

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 20, 2020.
Oct
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery
, Gladys, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
