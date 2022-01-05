Ira Donald Yeatts Sr.The Rev. Ira Donald Yeatts Sr., 90, departed this life to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was the son of the late Charles Samuel Yeatts and Addie Clara Lee Stowe Yeatts. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Joann Kendall Yeatts; one son, Ira Donald Yeatts Jr.; and three daughters, Judy Yeatts Preskitt (Bill), Lisa Yeatts Johnson (David), and A. Lydia Yeatts. Mr. Yeatts is survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren as well as a great-granddaughter on the way.The Rev. Yeatts was predeceased by ten siblings, the Rev. Charles Yeatts, Carl Yeatts, Vernard Yeatts, Norwood Yeatts, Joseph Yeatts, Thelma Yeatts, Erie Mitchell, Nina Keatts, Edna Todd, and Doris Wells. He is survived by one brother, Guy Yeatts.Mr. Yeatts graduated from Whitmell High School and attended Averett College. He was the pastor of Danville Church of Truth for sixty years.The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Virginia, 24540, with the Rev. William H. Preskitt, the Rev. Joseph C. Yeatts, the Rev. Steve E. Johnson, and the Rev. Wayne Green officiating. Interment will be at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends before the services from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.Donations may be made to the Danville Church of Truth, 1000 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, Virginia, 24054, or to Dry Fork Christian School, 6920 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, Virginia, 24549.Norris Funeral Services, Inc., of Danville, Virginia, will be serving the Yeatts family.