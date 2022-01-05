Menu
Ira Donald Yeatts Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Ira Donald Yeatts Sr.

The Rev. Ira Donald Yeatts Sr., 90, departed this life to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was the son of the late Charles Samuel Yeatts and Addie Clara Lee Stowe Yeatts. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Joann Kendall Yeatts; one son, Ira Donald Yeatts Jr.; and three daughters, Judy Yeatts Preskitt (Bill), Lisa Yeatts Johnson (David), and A. Lydia Yeatts. Mr. Yeatts is survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren as well as a great-granddaughter on the way.

The Rev. Yeatts was predeceased by ten siblings, the Rev. Charles Yeatts, Carl Yeatts, Vernard Yeatts, Norwood Yeatts, Joseph Yeatts, Thelma Yeatts, Erie Mitchell, Nina Keatts, Edna Todd, and Doris Wells. He is survived by one brother, Guy Yeatts.

Mr. Yeatts graduated from Whitmell High School and attended Averett College. He was the pastor of Danville Church of Truth for sixty years.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Virginia, 24540, with the Rev. William H. Preskitt, the Rev. Joseph C. Yeatts, the Rev. Steve E. Johnson, and the Rev. Wayne Green officiating. Interment will be at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends before the services from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Donations may be made to the Danville Church of Truth, 1000 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, Virginia, 24054, or to Dry Fork Christian School, 6920 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, Virginia, 24549.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc., of Danville, Virginia, will be serving the Yeatts family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Judy, Am praying God will send you and your family His Comforter in this, your time of need!
Linda Sizemore
Other
January 6, 2022
Mr Yeatts was a former teacher of mine at Callands High School. He was a dear friend also and was a really nice man. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. I will keep his family in my prayers. May GOD Bless You All.
Joe Doss
Friend
January 6, 2022
Prayers for the entire family during this time. Even though we know he is in a better place, it is still difficult to say goodbye here. May God give you comfort until there is that great reunion day for all of us! Love and prayers.
Shirley Yeatts Hammock
Family
January 5, 2022
My prayers are with you. So sorry to here of this loss in your lives.
Denise Queen
January 5, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this. I always respected pastor Yeatts . Loved Mary Joe Anne from years back . Always friends of Durham family .
Hazel Durham
January 5, 2022
Ira Yeatts was a kind sincere man dedicated to preaching the Gospel. He was supported by a wonderful family in his journey through life. His smile and stories from long ago will be missed by all who knew him. For Ira it will be a celebration of life. To Mary Joann and family please accept my sincere condolences but knowing you will see him on the other side of the river.
Michael Stowe
Family
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results