Irene Myers
l929 - 2021
BORN
l929
DIED
2021
Irene Myers

Mrs. Irene Myers, 92, of 2078 Strawberry Road, Callands, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in SOVAH Health in Danville, Virginia.

She was born September 12, l929 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lula Perkins Jefferson. She was married to George Myers, who predeceased her.

She was a member of Callands Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, George Calvin Myers (Hilda) of the residence; one granddaughter, Latisha C. Hughes, of Fort Washington, Md.,; one brother, Merlon Jefferson ( Louise), of Dry Fork, Va.; one sister, Velma Barksdale of Waldorf, Md.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Macedonia Baptist Church by the Rev. MacArthur Myers. Burial will be in Callands Baptist Church cemetery.

Viewing will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. from the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home.

Masks are required for all services and social distance is enforced.

The family is at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Myers.

Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Myers family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of the passing of Ms Irene. She was a very sweet person. My prayers are with the family in their time of need.
Marsha Hunt-Mcrae
December 19, 2021
I am deeply sadden to learn of the passing of Ms Irene Myers. I was one of her neighbors on 6th St in Washington. She was one of the sweetest person I have ever meet. My prayers are with the family in their time of grieving.
Marsha a Hunt-Mcrae
Friend
December 19, 2021
Condolences for one of the sweetish Aunt I had, she had the prettiest smile on her face whenever met her, I will love her forever.
Lynn J. And Lula E. Medley
Family
December 17, 2021
We hold the family in our prayers. May God give you peace in your hour of sorrow. The Cates Family
Jackie & Denise Cates
Friend
December 17, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
James Swanson
Family
December 17, 2021
