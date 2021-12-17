Irene MyersMrs. Irene Myers, 92, of 2078 Strawberry Road, Callands, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in SOVAH Health in Danville, Virginia.She was born September 12, l929 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lula Perkins Jefferson. She was married to George Myers, who predeceased her.She was a member of Callands Baptist Church.She is survived by a son, George Calvin Myers (Hilda) of the residence; one granddaughter, Latisha C. Hughes, of Fort Washington, Md.,; one brother, Merlon Jefferson ( Louise), of Dry Fork, Va.; one sister, Velma Barksdale of Waldorf, Md.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Macedonia Baptist Church by the Rev. MacArthur Myers. Burial will be in Callands Baptist Church cemetery.Viewing will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. from the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home.Masks are required for all services and social distance is enforced.The family is at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Myers.Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Myers family.