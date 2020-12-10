Iris Delano SatterthwaiteDecember 16, 1936 - November 24, 2020Iris Delano Satterthwaite of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.Iris was born on December 16, 1936, in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., to Charles Romulus Satterthwaite and Sarah (Allie) Davis Satterthwaite. After graduating high school, Iris attended Hardbarger Junior College of Business in Raleigh, N.C. Earning an Associate's Degree in Business Administration. Although Iris worked for several companies after college, she found her professional home at Dan River Mills, Schoolfield Division, Main Office in Danville, Va. Iris was the Assistant to the Director of Purchasing. She was employed by Dan River Mills for 48 years until 2006.Iris was a member of North Main Baptist Church. She was a member of the Pilot Club. Iris enjoyed singing and traveling, and had many hobbies. She loved to bake. Two of her most popular treats were Tea Time Tassies and Pecan Cheese Biscuits. Iris loved all music (with Tom Jones being a favorite!).... From being in her high school band to listening to Casey Kasem's American Top 40 every Saturday to beautifully playing the piano. Iris enjoyed video recording any and all special events and is remembered for the very large camcorder on her shoulder. She also created beautiful ceramic Christmas decorations.Other than her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her brother, N. Doyle Satterthwaite of Bowling Green, Ky, and her sister, Corrinne S. Timberlake of Stovall, N.C. Iris is survived by three nieces and two nephews and their families, extended family in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., her Dan River Mills family, and friends and neighbors.The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Iris' dear friend, Delores Pickeral of Danville, Virginia.A graveside service will be conducted at Cedarwood Cemetery, Roanoke Rapids, N.C., on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 2 p.m.Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and masks are a requirement.Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Satterthwaite family.Swicegood Funeral Home564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541