Irving E. Mitchell Sr.
Irving Edward Mitchell Sr. was called to eternal rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Sovah Health Danville. Mr. Mitchell was born on March 13, 1938, in Pittsylvania County to the late Robert and Catherine Royal Mitchell.
Irving graduated in 1957 from Northside High School in Gretna, Va., as valedictorian of his class. He retired from Abbott Laboratories in Altavista, Va. after 26 years of service as an accountant.
After relocating back to Va., he and his family joined Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church in 1973 where he served his church faithfully.
He leaves to cherish very fond memories, his daughter, Denise Jones (Derrick) of Virginia Beach, Va.; his son, Irving Mitchell Jr. of Danville, Va.; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
A walk-through viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. The family will be present from 4 until 5 p.m. Graveside rites for Mr. Mitchell will be conducted on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Danville, Va., with Pastor Marlon R. Glass, Eulogist. Services can be streamed live by logging on to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
.
In compliance with state and federal regulations due to COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours allowing ten (10) people at a time. No social gathering will be allowed.
The Mitchell family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 6, 2021.