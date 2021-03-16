Menu
Jack D. Bryant
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Jack D. Bryant

February 27, 1934 - March 14, 2021

Jack D. "Coach" Bryant, 87, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence with his loving family at his side. Mr. Bryant was born February 27, 1934 in Gretna, Va. to the late R. Jackson Bryant and the late Ruth Shields Bryant. He was married to Jean Morrow Bryant, who survives, of the residence.

Mr. Bryant proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He earned his BA in Education from Wake Forest University and his Masters of Education from the University of Virginia. He played second base for Wake Forest and was a member of the 1955 National Championship team. For many years he held the record for doubles recorded in a College World Series game and for the series. Jack also played professional baseball for the Chicago Cubs. After his playing days he worked at Whitmell High School and then finished his career at Tunstall High School. During his career as an educator, he was a Teacher, a Guidance Counselor, and a very successful Baseball Coach. Jack was a very dedicated and loving man, and he will be missed by all who knew him, especially his dear family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Barry Bryant and Bobby Bryant and his wife, Susan; twin grandchildren, granddaughter, Jaki Bryant and grandson, Jordan Bryant.

Jack was also predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Denise Bryant; and a brother, Wayne Bryant.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Woods officiating.

Norris Funeral Services West End Chapel

511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24540



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
4849 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
Rest In God's Peace, Mr. Bryant. You were the among the best. My prayers extended to the Bryant family.
Suzanne Welch MUNDY
March 23, 2021
Prayers going up to our Lord for confort to family and friends. May God be with you all.
Jerry Hunt
March 19, 2021
Jean, I wanted to express my deepest sympathy to you for the loss of your husband and the recent loss of your daughter-in-law. I don´t recall meeting him but I do remember meeting your son and Denise when you and I worked together at Virginia Bank. I think of you often, and I pray that you And your boys will be comforted by sweet memories. Love and prayers, Cathy Owen
Cathy Hodnett Owen
March 19, 2021
My prayers go with the Bryant Family for the loss of great man and great coach.
Dennis Freeman
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss he was a great man . Praying for all.
Kaye Jones
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jack´s passing. Jack was a friend to everyone he met and he had a great personality. Prayers for his family.
Danny Bowman
March 17, 2021
Jack´s mother, Ruth Shields Bryant, was my great aunt. Ernie was a student of Jack´s at Whitmell/Tunstall. Extending our sympathy to Jean, Barry, Bobby and the entire family.
Ernie & Joy Beggarly
March 17, 2021
Coach Bryant, I met you a few years ago at a Tunstall sports reunion on Westover Drive. Coaches, Bloomer, Ashworth, and Hodges were there. As were some of your baseball players and wrestlers. I went to Tunstall, and my siblings too. We remember the greatness and class you brought to the school and excellence you insisted on the field of play, but most importantly your emphasis on education, sportsmanship and honor. You've been called up now, Show providence how to turn that 4-6-3 double play. Tunstall is better for you have walking the halls and gracing the ball field with intensity. Your teachings and guidance have touch many. Enjoy your journey to a home game. Bob Cunningham
Bob Cunningham
March 17, 2021
Love and prayers to you dear Jean and family. Jack was such a special guy. I remember the fun times at the bank Christmas parties and later seeing you guys at Ruben's. May you be comforted by God's love and friend's prayers.
Dale Stokes Jordan
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dempsey spent a lot of time at our house when he was a young man - my grandpa was his uncle. We thought he was very special.
Gayle Deel
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jack passing. He was good to us all at Whitmell and Tunstall. He certainly will be missed.
Buddy Adams
March 16, 2021
He was the best coach and MENTOR I've ever known. He was always glad to relive the good old days. I'll will really miss him. So sorry to his family.
Dewey Hancock
March 16, 2021
Big influence in my life he will never be forgotten
Terry Marlowe
March 16, 2021
Jean and family, I so enjoyed teaching at Tunstall with Jack in the early 70´s, and I´ve loved all the stories that I´ve heard, always with so much respect, from Bill and his classmates. They were at Whitmell with Jack. Prayers for you all, as you adjust to the void his passing leaves.
Pat Harper
March 16, 2021
I have many good memories of Jack. I knew Jack when he coached baseball at Whitmell High School and I was a student baseball player for Spring Garden. We played baseball together in 1961 in the county league. Jack will be missed.
Carlton Cox
March 16, 2021
