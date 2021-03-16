Jack D. BryantFebruary 27, 1934 - March 14, 2021Jack D. "Coach" Bryant, 87, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence with his loving family at his side. Mr. Bryant was born February 27, 1934 in Gretna, Va. to the late R. Jackson Bryant and the late Ruth Shields Bryant. He was married to Jean Morrow Bryant, who survives, of the residence.Mr. Bryant proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He earned his BA in Education from Wake Forest University and his Masters of Education from the University of Virginia. He played second base for Wake Forest and was a member of the 1955 National Championship team. For many years he held the record for doubles recorded in a College World Series game and for the series. Jack also played professional baseball for the Chicago Cubs. After his playing days he worked at Whitmell High School and then finished his career at Tunstall High School. During his career as an educator, he was a Teacher, a Guidance Counselor, and a very successful Baseball Coach. Jack was a very dedicated and loving man, and he will be missed by all who knew him, especially his dear family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Barry Bryant and Bobby Bryant and his wife, Susan; twin grandchildren, granddaughter, Jaki Bryant and grandson, Jordan Bryant.Jack was also predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Denise Bryant; and a brother, Wayne Bryant.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Woods officiating.Norris Funeral Services West End Chapel511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24540