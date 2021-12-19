Reverend Jack H. Coe
On December 16, 2021, Jack Holland Coe reunited with the love of his life of 68 years, Evelyn Yeatts Coe. The Reverend Jack Coe, of Chatham, Virginia, departed his earthly home to live in eternity in his heavenly home. He was born on July 1, 1930, to the late Chambers Isom and Sarah Coe.
Jack lived a fulfilling life of 91 years. In that 91 years, he accomplished many things. Of all the things that he accomplished, his dedication to his family and God were the most remarkable. Jack consistently stood by the side of Evelyn; his mission in life was to take care of her and love her and he accomplished that every single day. Jack began his time in ministry at the young age of 16 and continued on until the age of 88. He attended Holmes Bible College which was a seminary of the Pentecostal Holiness Church. Jack spent his entire life blessing others with the word of God. Jack was also a very patriotic man. He served in the Korean Conflict as a Corporal in the Army.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Chambers Isom and Sarah Coe; his siblings, Ules Coe, Pansy Simmons, Mildred Hawks, and Alma Coe; and his loving wife, Evelyn. He is survived by his loving daughters, the Reverend Rebekah Greenstreet (Alan) and Donna Shirey (Joseph); his son, Charles Coe; his grandchildren, Sarah Sergeant, Randolph Crews, Scott Crews, Sarah Shirey, and Victoria Shirey, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family prior to the funeral service at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church on Monday, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Gerald Kelly, the Reverend Rebekah Greenstreet, and the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. Interment will follow at Emmanuel PH Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Coe family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2021.