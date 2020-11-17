Jack Ripley Compton



Jack Ripley Compton, January 1943 to October 2020. Jack's family is sad to announce the passing of a beloved husband, father and friend to many. Jack was born in Pittsylvania County, grew up in Danville, Va. and has lived most of his years in Hampton, Ga.



Jack served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was proud to be called a Veteran. Jack was a faithful believer in the Seventh Day Adventist Faith.



He was predeceased by his parents, Marshall and Sarah Compton; brother, John Compton and sister, Cora Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Compton; daughter, Jacquline Compton; two stepsons, David and Kenneth Ritchie; grandson, Jason, granddaughter, Addison Ritchie; three great-grandchildren, Johnny, Rawson and Harrison; sisters, Jean Hicks, Pencie Young, Delma Miller, Pauline Reed; brothers, Riley, James, David and Simon Compton and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021, and his ashes sprinkled on the ocean as he wished.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 17, 2020.