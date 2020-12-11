Jack Soyars
Hugh "Jack" Jackson Soyars was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Jack was born on June 18, 1930, in Pittsylvania County to the late Desmond M. Soyars and the late Ruth R. Soyars. He was married to the late Billie Rae Johnson Soyars for 62 years. Jack described Billie Rae as the "finest woman that God ever made."
Jack graduated from Brosville High School in 1948 and attended VPI Extension. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a tank commander primarily at Ft. Hood, Texas. He was a life-long resident of Pittsylvania County and retired from Dibrell Brothers Tobacco, Inc. after 46 years of service. He was an active member of the community, volunteering in many capacities. Jack was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church where he sang in the sanctuary choir, participated in the Adult Sunday School Class and enjoyed church mission trips. As a Boy Scout leader for many years, he enjoyed camping and outdoor activities. He loved traveling and was always ready to go. As an amateur radio operator, Jack talked with people around the world. He never met a stranger and was quite a storyteller with an incredible memory for details. He enjoyed volunteering at the polls for many years and was an active member of the Danville Evening Lions Club. Other interests included square dancing and playing the guitar.
Jack is survived by his three children, Robin Soyars Doucette (Mike) of Williamsburg, Va., Linda Soyars Ross (David) of Danville, Va., and David T. Soyars (Mark) of Banner Elk, N.C. He was a proud grandfather of five, Hannah Ross, Megan R. Roach, Matthew Ross, Libby D. Blanton, and Trent Doucette; and four great-grandsons. Surviving siblings are Jerry T. Soyars of Danville, Va., Dorothy S. Grinstead of Raleigh, N.C., Jimmie D. Soyars of South Hill, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lydia Anne Doucette.
The family is grateful for the loving care that Gerdie "Cookie" Estes and Teresa Barker patiently provided, enabling Jack to remain at home safely for the last four years. Special thanks also to The Brian Health and Rehabilitation Center in Eden, N.C. for the compassionate care they provided during the last six weeks.
For fellow amateur radio enthusiasts, Jack requested we notify them "WA4API has gone silent key" which signifies end of transmission.
Due to Covid 19, there will not be a formal visitation, however family and friends are welcome to pay their respects individually at Townes Funeral Home at 215 West Main Street. A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Stan Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fairview UMC, 1013 Westover Drive, Danville, VA 24541, or the charity of your choice
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Soyars family. Online condolences can be at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 11, 2020.