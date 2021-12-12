Jack L. Wilborne
February 11, 1947 - December 4, 2021
Jack L. Wilborne, 74, of Oak Ridge, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Forbis and Dick Stokesdale Chapel with Randy Jessup officiating.
Jack was born on February 11, 1947, to the late Marvin E. Wilborne and Mae DeHart Wilborne Snead. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Wilborne Merricks; his nephew, Mark Wilborne; and his father-in-Law, Lamar Bramblett.
Jack graduated from Virginia Tech in 1969 and began his career in textiles at Dan River in Danville, Virginia. He finished his manufacturing career as VP of Manufacturing-Decorative Bedding, Eden, N.C., with Fieldcrest Cannon. After retiring, he worked as a meat cutter at the Bi-Rite in Stokesdale and he loved it! He developed a special friendship with Matt Wrenn and they remained good friends until Jack's death.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Oak Ridge, N.C.; son, Barry (Linda) Wilborne of Danville, Va.; daughter, Kristie (Matt) Pease of Kernersville, N.C.; brother, Marvin E. Wilborne of Danville, Va.; grandchildren Jackson Pease, Mason Pease, Brianna Rigney and her son, Oliver Rigney; mother-in-law, Barbara Bramblett of Oak Ridge, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Lesley Keener of Stoneville, N.C., and Jay and Holly Doyal of Birmingham, Ala.; a very special niece, McKinley Keener, of Raleigh, N.C.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces/nephews and great-great-nieces/nephews and also his furry companion, Elvis, and furry grandpups, Winston and Quinn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of the donor's choice
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 12, 2021.