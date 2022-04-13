Menu
Jacqueline Beth Arnold
1978 - 2022
BORN
1978
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brooks Lyon Funeral Home
115 Main Street
South Boston, VA
Jacqueline Beth Arnold

March 18, 1978 - April 10, 2022

Jacqueline Beth Arnold went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the age of 44. She was born on March 18, 1978 to Jack Pruitt and the late Donna Watson Pruitt. Jackie was married to Michael Arnold, who survives.

Jackie loved to sing, fish and shower her love on her cats and dogs. Most importantly, give praise to the Lord. She was a former paraprofessional for 11 years at Park Avenue Elementary School in Danville, Va., where she loved teaching.

Leaving behind to cherish her memories is her husband, Michael; son, Jeremy Falls; father, Jack Pruitt; cousin, Jillian Jones; grandmother, Patricia Watson; stepfather, Tommy Adams and best friend, Tina Johnson. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Elmer Watson and aunt and uncle, Johnny and Wanda Jones.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Larry Davis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Jaqueline's family asks that you make donations to the Pittsylvania County Pet Center at 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com.

The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 13, 2022.
