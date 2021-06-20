James W. Anderson Jr.
November 29, 1946 - June 17, 2021
James Woodworth Anderson Jr., 74, of 5940 Medical Center Rd., Axton, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021. at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
James was born on November 29, 1946, son of the late James Woodworth Anderson Sr. and Marjorie Joyce Anderson.
James was a true servant of the Lord and a faithful member of Anderson Chapel UMC. He was a loving father, husband and friend who devoted himself fully to his Faith, his children, and his community. His kindness and gentle heart was known by many and he exhibited the very definition of someone you could count on, no matter what.
James was dedicated and blessed with a long term career with American of Martinsville and CFO of A.C. Furniture. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling during his semi-retirement and loved spending any time he could with family. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Only July 17, 1976, he married Janet Compton Anderson who died on April 11, 1996.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Kevin Anderson.
Survivors include his son, Mark Anderson (Melissa) of Newport, Va.; daughter, Carrie Marie Anderson (Jimmy Fowler) of Centreville, Va.; sister, Linda Langley (Mike) of Lilburn, Ga.; brother, David Anderson (Patricia) of Warner Robins, Ga.; grandchildren, Shawn Shearing (Jodie Vaughn) and Thomas Dylan Fowler; great-grandchild, Zaine Shearing; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Anderson Chapel United Methodist Church with Mr. Tom Blair officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, June 21, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel and at other times the family will be at the residence, 5940 Medical Center Road, Axton, VA 24054.
The family would like to thank the EMS staff and Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the care given to James during this difficult time.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Anderson family.
Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 20, 2021.