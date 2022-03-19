Menu
James Herbert Brown
James Herbert Brown

James Herbert Brown, 84, of Danville, Va., passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife of the home, Etta Brown, son, James Herbert Brown Jr. of Greenville, N.C., as well as many beloved family members.

Herbert was an avid church and family man. God blessed him with a beautiful singing voice. He enjoyed singing gospel hymns and he had great faith and love for the Lord. Herbert was preceded in death by a number of loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Shermont Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev Ryan Riley. Entombment will immediately follow the funeral service at Danville Memorial Gardens in Danville, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shermont Baptist Building Fund, 781 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Brown family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 19, 2022.
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Herbert my prayers are with you . Lots of beautiful memories of the two of you in my youth at Shermont. Praying
Judy Robertson Haymore
Friend
March 19, 2022
My sincere sympathies to Mrs. Brown and family, for your loss, but Heaven's gain. I remember Herbert from growing up attending the Baptist Tabernacle in the early 1970's, and the later working with him briefly at Abe Koplen's Men's Store. He was a devoted Christian and family man and a great witness for the Lord! Prayers for you all!
Donna Myers
Other
March 19, 2022
