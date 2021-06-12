Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Lee Hughes
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
James Lee Hughes

June 7, 2021

PROVIDENCE, N.C.

Mr. James Lee Hughes of 10169 Hwy 86 N, Providence, N.C. passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.

A viewing will be today, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 7 p. m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. with family arriving thirty minutes prior to the service at the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow with military rites in the church cemetery. (Facial Mask are required for all services).

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, NC, NC
Jun
13
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
2645 Cuningham Rd., Semora, NC
Jun
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
2645 Cuningham Rd., Semora, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.