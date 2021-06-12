James Lee Hughes
June 7, 2021
PROVIDENCE, N.C.
Mr. James Lee Hughes of 10169 Hwy 86 N, Providence, N.C. passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.
A viewing will be today, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 7 p. m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. with family arriving thirty minutes prior to the service at the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow with military rites in the church cemetery. (Facial Mask are required for all services).
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 12, 2021.