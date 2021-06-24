James "Jim" G. March
James "Jim" G. March, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born on August 13, 1934, in Winchester, Va.
At an early age he became a proud marine and later served in the U.S. Air Force with a combined service to the country that he loved for a total of 21 years. After retiring from the military, he owned March Claim Service in Danville, Va. Jim was an avid reader, a true historian on World War II and other wars. Jim loved classic movies, coin collecting, Winston Churchill memorabilia, and good cognac.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Anderson March. Survivors include his son, Matthew S. March (Sandra B.), and daughters Jennifer N. Moore, Pamela Ball Taylor (John), and Lesley M. Ball, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Jim requested no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the charity of your choice
would be his wishes.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the March family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 24, 2021.