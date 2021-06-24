Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James G. "Jim" March
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
James "Jim" G. March

James "Jim" G. March, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born on August 13, 1934, in Winchester, Va.

At an early age he became a proud marine and later served in the U.S. Air Force with a combined service to the country that he loved for a total of 21 years. After retiring from the military, he owned March Claim Service in Danville, Va. Jim was an avid reader, a true historian on World War II and other wars. Jim loved classic movies, coin collecting, Winston Churchill memorabilia, and good cognac.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Anderson March. Survivors include his son, Matthew S. March (Sandra B.), and daughters Jennifer N. Moore, Pamela Ball Taylor (John), and Lesley M. Ball, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Jim requested no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the charity of your choice would be his wishes.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the March family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My condolences to Sandra and family. Jim was a well respected adjuster and served the Danville area with prompt fair claims handling, for many insurance companies. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family
Steven R Smith
Work
June 27, 2021
We just heard of Jim´s sudden death. Please know our prayers are with you and your family.
Janet and Bob Hamilton
Other
June 26, 2021
Sandra, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband Jim! Please know that I am lifting you and your family up in prayer! May God give you peace and strength for the days ahead!
Rhonda Owen
June 25, 2021
Sandra, I am so sorry to hear about JJim. I pray that the Lord will give you peace and strength in the following days. Mine and Ronnies thoughts and prayers will be with you.
Nancy Bryant
Other
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results