James "Jim" Augustine Motley
Jim was born in 1928, in Ringgold, Va., to parents, Augustine Jones Motley and Gladys Haraway Motley. He grew up on a farm there with his parents and brother, Bill. He graduated from Randolph Macon, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. A veteran of the United States Army, Jim also played semi-professional baseball. After teaching English at Dan River High School, he went to work at American National Bank, becoming President in 1980 and where he worked until his active retirement.
Jim had a passion for community service and worked with many Danville area charities and volunteer groups, emphasizing education and economic development. He served the Commonwealth with a gubernatorial appointment to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership board, where Governor Wilder recognized him as "volunteer of the year." Jim also served the First Presbyterian Church as a trustee, Danville Industrial Authority, and Danville Regional Foundation.
Jim married Mary Royal Callis Motley in 1958 after meeting her at a wedding. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage, and she survives him along with his two children, Susan (Andrew Mann) and Jim Jr, (Laurie), and his grandchildren, Sarah and James, III. An avid golfer, he loved spending time with family and friends telling stories, bestowing nicknames that stuck, and traveling, always remaining curious about people and their stories, and never having met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to remember Jim with a donation to the charity of your choice
. The family is planning a private burial service.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Motley family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 26, 2021.