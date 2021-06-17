James Marvin Oakes
April 8, 1932 - June 15, 2021
James Marvin Oakes of South Boston, Va. passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born in Danville, Va. on April 8, 1932 and was 89 years of age. He was the son of the late James Carlton Oakes and the late Maggie Morgan Oakes. He was married to Barbara Dix Oakes who survives.
He was retired CPA and a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Board of Trustees and past Treasurer. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was a former member of the South Boston Jaycees, Southfax Sertoma Club and served on the Accounting Board of Virginia Tech. Marvin enjoyed working with the South Boston Dixie Youth Baseball League for over 25 years.
James Marvin Oakes is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Oakes of South Boston; his son, Michael T. Oakes and wife, Michelle of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Natalie A. Oakes of San Diego, Calif., Ryan J. Oakes of San Diego, Calif.; their mother, Brenda V. Oakes of San Diego, Calif.; one sister, Betty Hill of South Boston.
Preceded in death by one son, James M. Oakes Jr.; sister, Barbara A. Oakes.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Holmes officiating. Burial to follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening at Powell Funeral Home from 7 until 8:30 p.m. and other times at his home.
For memorials, please consider God's Pit Crew, 2499 North Main St., Danville, VA 24540. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 17, 2021.