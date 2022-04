James Monroe Patterson



September 18, 2021



James Monroe Patterson, 78, of Cascade, died on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A public viewing will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Danville Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 22, 2021.