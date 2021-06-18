James RobinsonSeptember 21, 1949 - June 14, 2021Mr. James Robinson, 71, of 1541 Abbott Place, Chatham, Va., departed this life on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the residence.He was born September 21, 1949, in Baltimore, Md., to the late William E. Dorsey and the late Bernice H. Robinson.He was of the Catholic Faith. He was a United State Army Veteran. He was also a retiree of Brace Incorporated in Baltimore, Maryland.He leaves to honor his memory: His loving and devoted partner of over 50 years, Lucille Richardson, of the residence, a son Brian Robinson, (Toshuina) of Baltimore, Md.; a daughter Chanel Robinson, of Essex, Md.; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers, Anthony Jordan and Alvin Thomas; three sisters, Yvonne Butler, Joy Cypress and Dianetta Cadet(Patrick) all of Baltimore, Md.; four sisters-in-love, Irma Walker, Elna Crews (the Rev. Arthur), Alice Stephens (Lee) and Sandra Richardson and Margie Richardson; one brother-in-love, Carl Richardson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral service for Mr. Robinson will be Saturday June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m., from the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Daye, officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va.Viewing will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Howerton Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m.Please continue to be safe by wear your mask and practicing social distancing.Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson and Richardson family.