James Earl Wiles
James Earl Wiles

James Earl Wiles of Gretna, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born on July 2, 1942, to the late Ola Mae Pounds and the late Isaac Pritchett in West Virginia. He was also predeceased by his adopted parents, Douglas and Clara Wiles, and by his first wife, Margie Mayo Wiles. He is survived by his second wife, Julia Jones Wiles of the residence.

James was a member of Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was an active member of Deacon Union of Danville and Vicinity until his failing health. He also worked as a truck driver for Cardinal Freight.

In addition to his second wife, he is survived by his son. James Wiles (Adrienne) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his stepsons, Paul Irvin (Theassla) of Hurt, Virginia, and Dewayne Irvin of Gretna, Virginia; his daughters, Sharon Wilson (Timothy) of Blairs, Virginia, and Samanthia Wiles Lipscomb (George) of Blairs, Virginia; his stepdaughter, Twyla Wilson (Eddie) of Chatham, Virginia; his sisters, Mary Hodnett of Danville, Virginia, Marie Glass of Blairs, Virginia, Gwendolyn Gunter of Danville, Virginia, and Lois Davis of Sutherlin, Virginia; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was also predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Jonathon King officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the same location. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Wiles family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Sep
9
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
So sorry to hear of my friends passing. We met when they were building the GOODYEAR plant and later on when I got a driving job at Star Paper Tube. We renewed our friendship and I taught him how to drive the big rigs. In fact His first trip out we ran together to Patterson, NJ. love him like a brother. GOD bless you all. Go rest high on the mountain my friend. I will see you on the other side of in HEAVEN !!!!!!!!!!!
Gary Edwards
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sending my prayers to the family, May the lord heal your broken hearts.. Strength your spirits... Patsy
Patsy Jones
September 9, 2021
Sam and family, our heart felt condolences go out to you and your family. You will see him again.
Tim & Marilyn Basden
Other
September 8, 2021
