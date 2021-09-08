So sorry to hear of my friends passing. We met when they were building the GOODYEAR plant and later on when I got a driving job at Star Paper Tube. We renewed our friendship and I taught him how to drive the big rigs. In fact His first trip out we ran together to Patterson, NJ. love him like a brother. GOD bless you all. Go rest high on the mountain my friend. I will see you on the other side of in HEAVEN !!!!!!!!!!!

Gary Edwards Friend September 9, 2021