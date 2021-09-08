James Earl Wiles
James Earl Wiles of Gretna, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born on July 2, 1942, to the late Ola Mae Pounds and the late Isaac Pritchett in West Virginia. He was also predeceased by his adopted parents, Douglas and Clara Wiles, and by his first wife, Margie Mayo Wiles. He is survived by his second wife, Julia Jones Wiles of the residence.
James was a member of Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was an active member of Deacon Union of Danville and Vicinity until his failing health. He also worked as a truck driver for Cardinal Freight.
In addition to his second wife, he is survived by his son. James Wiles (Adrienne) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his stepsons, Paul Irvin (Theassla) of Hurt, Virginia, and Dewayne Irvin of Gretna, Virginia; his daughters, Sharon Wilson (Timothy) of Blairs, Virginia, and Samanthia Wiles Lipscomb (George) of Blairs, Virginia; his stepdaughter, Twyla Wilson (Eddie) of Chatham, Virginia; his sisters, Mary Hodnett of Danville, Virginia, Marie Glass of Blairs, Virginia, Gwendolyn Gunter of Danville, Virginia, and Lois Davis of Sutherlin, Virginia; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was also predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Jonathon King officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the same location. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Wiles family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.