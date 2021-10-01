Janet Rhoden Baysden
Janet Lee Caldwell Rhoden Baysden, 64, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Roanoke, Va., after a decline in health for the past nine months.
She was born in Roanoke, Va., on June 19, 1957, a daughter of the late Denny Roscoe Caldwell and the late Maude Hazel Hughes Caldwell. She moved from Roanoke to Danville in 1983. She worked for Hill Department Store before going to work for Big Lots, where she was furniture manager. She had a love for animals, especially her cats and dogs including her beloved dog, Precious. She was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Ray Baysden Sr.; three sisters, Donna C. Palmer, of Salem, Va., Wanda Caldwell of Blue Ridge, Va., and Linda C. Bandy (Lake), also of Salem; a brother, Delmas Caldwell (Grace) of Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Jack Rhoden.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Clay Dalton officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to The Pittsylvania Pet Center, 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531, or Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Baysden family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 1, 2021.