Janet Rhoden Baysden
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Janet Rhoden Baysden

Janet Lee Caldwell Rhoden Baysden, 64, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Roanoke, Va., after a decline in health for the past nine months.

She was born in Roanoke, Va., on June 19, 1957, a daughter of the late Denny Roscoe Caldwell and the late Maude Hazel Hughes Caldwell. She moved from Roanoke to Danville in 1983. She worked for Hill Department Store before going to work for Big Lots, where she was furniture manager. She had a love for animals, especially her cats and dogs including her beloved dog, Precious. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Ray Baysden Sr.; three sisters, Donna C. Palmer, of Salem, Va., Wanda Caldwell of Blue Ridge, Va., and Linda C. Bandy (Lake), also of Salem; a brother, Delmas Caldwell (Grace) of Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Jack Rhoden.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Clay Dalton officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to The Pittsylvania Pet Center, 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531, or Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Baysden family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Janet was a wonderful person always smiling . She is loved and will be missed by all who know her. Prayers for family,friends and coworkers.
Rhonda Phelps
Friend
October 5, 2021
Mike I am so sorry about Janet I know you loved her so much. Praying for you and your family that God will send comfort to you and the family.
Ruth lawrence
October 3, 2021
Janet was such a nice person. I lived a few houses up from her for ten yrs . She was a great neighbor & friend to me my children .My thoughts & prayers go out to her family & friends.RIP Sweet Lady .
Mary Britton
October 1, 2021
Janet was such a sweet lady. I will pray for God´s comfort for you and the family, Mike.
Connie Scruggs
Other
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a very sweet lady. Praying for your family
Sheila Smithers
Other
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you all. Such a sweet and friendly person. Loved to have her help me when I shopped at Big Lots. She will be missed and fondly remembered. So sorry for your loss.
Anita Buckner
Work
October 1, 2021
I knew Janet from Big Lots. She was always a nice friendly helpful person at Big Lots. She will be missed by all that knew her MAY GOD BLESS ALL THE FAMILY AT THIS TIME.
Joe Doss
Work
October 1, 2021
