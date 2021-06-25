Menu
Janet Marie Allmond Sutherlin
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Janet Marie Allmond Sutherlin

Janet Marie Sutherlin, age 88, of Vero Beach, passed away on June 14, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. She was born on September 3, 1932, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Clarence and Pearl (Andrews) Allmond.

Janet had formerly worked with the Pittsylvania County Health Department, Chatham, Virginia and as a Home Health Nurse for 26 years. Mrs. Sutherlin was a member of King's Baptist Church, Vero Beach.

Survivors include her brother, Duane Vernand (Coral Lee) Allmond of Danville, Virginia; sons, Vernon Edward (Kristen) Lovell of Ashburn, Virginia, and David Alan (Tanya) Lovell of Alexandria, Virginia; and grandchildren, Lauren, Christopher, Kyle and Kevin of Ashburn, Virginia. She was predeceased by husbands, Jack Edward Lovell and Roger Babson Sutherlin.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Highland Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to King's Baptist Church Barnabas Ministries or Building Fund, 3235 58th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32966.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
King's Baptist Church
3235 58th Ave., Vero Beach, FL
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
King's Baptist Church
3235 58th Ave., Vero Beach, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We know you're celebrating with your Lord and Saviour, we rejoice with you....but we miss you so much down here!! I will miss your leadership, your love and dedication to your ministries in our church, your loving guidance to others who joined alongside of you, the way you remembered everyone in the church and never missed an opportunity to send cards and to call those who needed encouragement and the times we shared in our telephone conversations. Well done, faithful servant....
Susan Bowles
Friend
June 18, 2021
