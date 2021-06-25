Janet Marie Allmond Sutherlin
Janet Marie Sutherlin, age 88, of Vero Beach, passed away on June 14, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. She was born on September 3, 1932, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Clarence and Pearl (Andrews) Allmond.
Janet had formerly worked with the Pittsylvania County Health Department, Chatham, Virginia and as a Home Health Nurse for 26 years. Mrs. Sutherlin was a member of King's Baptist Church, Vero Beach.
Survivors include her brother, Duane Vernand (Coral Lee) Allmond of Danville, Virginia; sons, Vernon Edward (Kristen) Lovell of Ashburn, Virginia, and David Alan (Tanya) Lovell of Alexandria, Virginia; and grandchildren, Lauren, Christopher, Kyle and Kevin of Ashburn, Virginia. She was predeceased by husbands, Jack Edward Lovell and Roger Babson Sutherlin.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Highland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to King's Baptist Church Barnabas Ministries or Building Fund, 3235 58th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32966.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 25, 2021.