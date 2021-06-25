We know you're celebrating with your Lord and Saviour, we rejoice with you....but we miss you so much down here!! I will miss your leadership, your love and dedication to your ministries in our church, your loving guidance to others who joined alongside of you, the way you remembered everyone in the church and never missed an opportunity to send cards and to call those who needed encouragement and the times we shared in our telephone conversations. Well done, faithful servant....

Susan Bowles Friend June 18, 2021