Janice Harrelson Poteat
November 18, 1941 - December 20, 2020
Graveside services for Janice H. Poteat will be conducted on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Providence Baptist Church cemetery with the Reverend Mitch Cifers officiating.
She passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, after suffering liver disease for several years.
Mrs. Poteat was born on November 18, 1941 in Danville, a daughter of the late Eunice Neal Harrelson and Joseph Corithers Harrelson. She married Charlie Allen Poteat, who survives, on June 17, 1961. Mrs. Poteat lived all of her life in the Providence community.
She leaves behind a daughter, Stacey P. Clayton and husband, Danny, of Providence; sister, Judy Lawson of Providence; and brother, Mark Harrelson, of Danville. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Joshua Clayton and Leah Neighbors; five great-grandchildren, Konner, Austin, Kacie, Garrett and Jase; as well as in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews.
Janice was employed by Dan River, Inc. for thirty-three years. All of that time was spent in the Data Processing/IT department. She was of the Baptist faith and was a lifetime member of Providence Baptist Church where she served in several areas over the years.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 7362 Old Highway 86 North, Providence, N.C.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Poteat family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.