Jean McMillon
August 3, 1942 - December 24, 2021
Mrs. Jean McMillon, age 79, of Ringgold, Va., passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, N.C.
She was born on August 3, 1942, in North Carolina, to the late Humphrey Dix and Lily Laws Dix.
Before her retirement, Mrs. McMillon worked at the Corner Café, in Ringgold, Va.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Talbard and his wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Jordan Talbard, Johnathan Talbard, and Carrie Ann Talbard; brother, Curtis Dix and his wife, Marcia; and nieces, Donna Dickens and Wendy Poythress.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McMillon was predeceased by her husband, Curtis McMillon; and siblings, William Dix, Dorothy Owens, Pauline Bean, Ernest Dix, Clarence Dix, and Linwood Dix.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Swicegood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. At other times, the family will be at the residence of her son, Bobby Talbard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department. PO Box 10. Ringgold , VA 24586.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the McMillon/Talbard family.
Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
and www.godanriver.com
.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.