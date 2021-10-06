Jean Wilkinson Neal
May 20, 1932 - October 4, 2021
Geraldine Wilkinson Neal, 89, of Ringgold, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Sovah Health in Danville, after being in declining health for the past few weeks.
Jean was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on May 20, 1932, a daughter of the late William Yancey Wilkinson and Annie Hayden Wilkinson.
On July 4, 1941, she married A. Calvin Neal, who passed on July 22, 2012.
Jean was a graduate of Spring Garden High School class of 1949. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company and was a longtime member of Ringgold Baptist Church where she was the former piano player, choir member and taught the Beginners Class. Jean was known as a mother figure of the Ringgold Fire Dept. since 1952.
Survivors include two sons, Michael A. Neal (Debra) and Barry S. Neal (Donna); a sister, Barbara W. Dillard, five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and a faithful caregiver, David Terrell who was like a son to her.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Elsie Haskins and Shirley Snead; two brothers, Ralph and Scottie Wilkinson; and a grandson, Walter Henderson, IV.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Ringgold Baptist Church with the Rev. Duane Caldwell and the Rev. Carl E. Burger officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 10, Ringgold, VA 24586, or to Ringgold Baptist Church, P.O. Box 100, Ringgold, VA 24586.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Neal family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 6, 2021.