Jean ScearceMay 20, 1935 - October 20, 2020Jean Carolyn "Mama Jean" Owen Scearce, 85, of 324 West Fork Rd., Cascade, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care after being in declining health for several months.Jean was born on May 20, 1935, in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Jesse James Owen and Rena Barksdale Owen. She spent all of her like in the Danville area where she worked at Disston in production until her retirement. She then worked as a sitter for over twenty years. She was a member of Vandola Pentecostal Holiness Church.Mama Jean as she was known, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was like the "mother-hen" of the family.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Milton Scearce and sister, Ruby Hopkins.Survivors include daughters, Stacey Stone (Foy) and Patricia Wright; son, David Wight (Mary Ellen); sister, Shirley Bryant (Buddy); grandchildren, Codi Marie Brandon, Jenny Robertson, John Marshall Stone, Jeremy Stone, Joe Stone, Randy Williams, Matthew Dalton, Jesse Dalton, John Dalton and Jarred Taylor; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, Dennis Hopkins (Brenda); and her beloved dog, Buddy.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Steven White officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times they will be at the residence, 324 West Fork Rd., Cascade, VA 24069.The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Roman Eagle for their care and compassion given to Jean during this difficult time.Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Scearce family.