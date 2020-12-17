Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Holley Stone
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Jean Holley Stone

Jean Holley Stone of Callands, Virginia, passed away on December 15, 2020, at the age of 72. She was born on March 5, 1948, to the late Maude Wright Holley and the late Irvin B. Holley.

Jean was a member of County Line Christian Church, a member of the Dan-Pitts ABWA, the Luncheon Pilot Club, the Tobacco Barn Preservation Project, and the Danville Cancer Association. She was the first female president of the Danville Association of Life Underwriters. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states and 30 foreign countries.

Jean's laughter was contagious. People were drawn to her lively personality. She was easily engaged in conversation and had a wide circle of friends. She loved to shop and always purchased very interesting items on her travels. If she liked it, she bought it! Jean loved her family, her church family, her Rook Group, her Single Sisters, and just life! Jean retired from MetLife after 46 years of service. She loved the company and truly believed her clients were her friends. She worked tirelessly for MetLife and earned numerous awards, certifications, and trips.

Jean is survived by her friend and former husband, Jerry Stone; her son, Jarrett Stone (Amber) of Callands, Virginia; her daughter, Jennifer Fennell (Shawn) of Manteo, North Carolina; sisters, Nancy Taylor Reynolds (Rodney) of Danville, Virginia, and Mary Gail Walton (Eddie) of Rockville, Virginia; and her grandchildren Tyler Fennell, Cailyn Fennell, Cole Fennell, and Matthew Stone. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Janice Holley.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, December 18, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Norris Mt Hermon with Minister Dean Ashby officiating. Interment will follow at County Line Christian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Callands Volunteer Fire Department (http://www.callandsfireandrescue.org/).

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Prayers for you and Family
RobertandTiny Brumfield
December 19, 2020
So sad to learn of Jean's passing; condolences to the family. I was a member of County Line Christian Church and there is where Jean and I became best friends in our teens. She was the most fun person I ever knew. Her joy for life was spread to all who were blessed with knowing her. Does anybody remember the Halloween Party at the old store building in front of our house in Callands? Her idea!!! Many fond memories of my times with Jean flood back in a mixture of smiles and sadness. RIP my friend.
Bonnie Wells Daniel
December 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Jean. She always made me laugh. She was an amazing lady. I wish I could be with you all but physically I can't. I will be with you through prayers. I pray God's hands of peace be over each of you. Ellen Pruitt
Ellen Boaz Pruitt
December 18, 2020
Jennifer and Jarred, my deepest condolences to you both. Your Mom always brought a smile with her and lit the room up with her personality! May you cherish the wonderful memories she made with you both because she loved her family and was so proud of you both!! Prayers for peace and comfort for all your family and God bless you all
Rise Shackelford
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jean. She was a lovely lady. I was her hair stylist for a long time. I worked at Westover Beauty Shop years ago. Sending prayers to the family. May God be with you. Sincerely, Linda Crumpton.
Linda Crumpton
December 17, 2020
Knew Jean all my life. Went to Callands and Chatham schools with her - a really fine person who excelled at most everything she undertook. Mine and Kathy´s thoughts and prayers are with the family. God Bless!!
Carl Reynolds
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results