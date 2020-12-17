So sad to learn of Jean's passing; condolences to the family. I was a member of County Line Christian Church and there is where Jean and I became best friends in our teens. She was the most fun person I ever knew. Her joy for life was spread to all who were blessed with knowing her. Does anybody remember the Halloween Party at the old store building in front of our house in Callands? Her idea!!! Many fond memories of my times with Jean flood back in a mixture of smiles and sadness. RIP my friend.

Bonnie Wells Daniel December 19, 2020