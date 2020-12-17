Jean Holley Stone
Jean Holley Stone of Callands, Virginia, passed away on December 15, 2020, at the age of 72. She was born on March 5, 1948, to the late Maude Wright Holley and the late Irvin B. Holley.
Jean was a member of County Line Christian Church, a member of the Dan-Pitts ABWA, the Luncheon Pilot Club, the Tobacco Barn Preservation Project, and the Danville Cancer Association. She was the first female president of the Danville Association of Life Underwriters. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states and 30 foreign countries.
Jean's laughter was contagious. People were drawn to her lively personality. She was easily engaged in conversation and had a wide circle of friends. She loved to shop and always purchased very interesting items on her travels. If she liked it, she bought it! Jean loved her family, her church family, her Rook Group, her Single Sisters, and just life! Jean retired from MetLife after 46 years of service. She loved the company and truly believed her clients were her friends. She worked tirelessly for MetLife and earned numerous awards, certifications, and trips.
Jean is survived by her friend and former husband, Jerry Stone; her son, Jarrett Stone (Amber) of Callands, Virginia; her daughter, Jennifer Fennell (Shawn) of Manteo, North Carolina; sisters, Nancy Taylor Reynolds (Rodney) of Danville, Virginia, and Mary Gail Walton (Eddie) of Rockville, Virginia; and her grandchildren Tyler Fennell, Cailyn Fennell, Cole Fennell, and Matthew Stone. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Janice Holley.
Visitation will be held Friday evening, December 18, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Norris Mt Hermon with Minister Dean Ashby officiating. Interment will follow at County Line Christian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Callands Volunteer Fire Department (http://www.callandsfireandrescue.org/
).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.