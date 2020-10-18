Mrs. Jean Waller YoungerMay 11, 1944 - October 15, 2020Mrs. Jean Waller Younger, 76 of 3181 Irish Road, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.Born May 11, 1944, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Roosevelt Waller and Captoria Plunkett Waller.Mrs. Younger was a retired employee of Ennis Business in Chatham, Virginia. She worked part-time at Trinity Day Care Center. She was a member of the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as Missionary and member of the Mother's Board.Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Robert "Al" Younger of the residence; one daughter, Kimberly Younger of Oxon Hill, Maryland; one son, Pastor Chadrick Younger (Camille) of Ringgold, Virginia; one sister, Anna W. Jones (Robert) of Danville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Antonio T. Younger of Sterling, Virginia, Afton Dickerson of Fairfax, Virginia, Kirsten Stanford (Nicholas) of Brambleton, Virginia and Isaiah Younger of Ringgold, Virginia; nine great grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Joyce Scates of Chatham, Virginia, Geneva Glass, Patricia Younger and Brenda Younger, all of Gretna, Virginia and Linda Saunders of Lynchburg, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Joseph Younger (Jennifer) of Gretna, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A celebration of life for Mrs. Younger will be conducted on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Larry E. Robertson, Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.A viewing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m., with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m.In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for visitation and funeral services.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.