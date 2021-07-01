Jean Crenshaw White
Jean Crenshaw White, 87, of Danville, Va., died unexpectedly on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living.
Mrs. White was born on October 5, 1933, in Halifax County, Va., a daughter of the late Shelton Crenshaw and the late Theo Moorefield Crenshaw. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked for P. Lorillard Company in quality control, until her retirement. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Danville Duplicate Bridge Club.
She was married to William "Bill" E. White Sr., who predeceased her.
She is survived by special friends, Calvin and Brenna Takata and their children, Diane Takata Powell and husband Ben, and their children Chip and William Powell, of Charleston, S.C., and Maile Takata and her son, Kainoa Temple, of Greenville, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Margo White; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, William "Eddie" E. White Jr.; two brothers, Johnny Crenshaw and Herman Crenshaw; and three sisters, Baker Moore, Louise Hughes, and Helen Hackney.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Broschart officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St, Danville, VA, 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the White family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 1, 2021.