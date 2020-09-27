Dear Larry & Family ~ We are very saddened to know of Jeanne's passing. Our hearts, prayers, & thoughts go out to you. We will all endeavor to ever keep beautiful & special memories of Jeanne alive. May our Lord strengthen & sustain you thru all the days ahead! Blessings & Peace as many friends share your sorrow & grief, but will be sustained & enriched by the wonderful contributions of Jeanne's Life!

~ Rob & Trudy Withey

Robet & Gertrude Withey Friend September 26, 2020