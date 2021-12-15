Menu
Jeanne Marie Pearson
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Jeanne Marie Pearson

September 15, 1957 - December 12, 2021

Jeanne Marie Pearson went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born September 15, 1957 in Danville, Va. to John Thomas Pearson Sr. and Esther Irby Pearson, both of which entered heaven before her.

Jeanne was a graduate of Dan River High School and Longwood College. She worked many years for Belk-Leggett. A masterful writer, she penned moving, encouraging notes, letters and cards to friends and family alike. Jeanne was an accomplished artist, taking on free-lance portrait and calligraphy projects over the years. Her most cherished works, however, are the ones that adorn the walls of many of her friends and family.

Her annual Christmas Cards were treasures in themselves. Painstakingly sketched with varying themes over the years, she used friends and family members many times as "models" for characters depicted. The cards' accompanying text reinforced the graphics and always pointed to the true meaning of the Christmas holiday. With God's help, she overcame recurring vision problems to get the cards out at times, realizing the impact they had on their recipients.

She was a true minister of the gospel, teaching Sunday School (her "Baby Lambs") and special studies at First Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 35 years. She was an excellent listener and cared deeply for her church family and friends. While she was a student of the Bible, she lived it out daily and had a personal relationship with its author. Her ministry's effect grows even today.

Jeanne is survived by her brother, John Thomas Pearson Jr. (Tommy) and his wife, Dena; her niece, Shelly P. Lovelace (Caleb); her nephew, John Christian Pearson (Rebecca); her grand-nieces Allison Reese Lovelace, Grace Ann Pearson, and Penelope Herndon Lovelace; special friend, Charles Holland Coe; and many beloved cousins in the Pearson and Irby families.

A celebration of her life will be at First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Myron Bruce presiding. Visitation will immediately precede the service at 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Green Bay Christian Church, Chatham, Va.

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me…and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Ps. 23:4a, 6b; "…absent from the body…present with the Lord." 2 Cor 5:8

Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Pearson Family.

Barker Funeral Home

2025 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
First Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
First Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Dec
18
Interment
11:00a.m.
Green Bay Christian Church
Chatham, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Barker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a tremendous life! I loved Jeanne from the moment we met at Longwood. Her joy was contagious, her talent unmatched. I will always remember her sweet voice and gentle spirit. I feel blessed that she called me her friend. Jeanne loved her family so deeply - our loss is heaven's gain. My grief is tempered by the knowledge that I will see Jeanne again someday. God bless you.
Katrina Crawford
Friend
January 1, 2022
I had the pleasure of knowing Jeanne over the years through her visits to Wal-Mart. She was a wonderful sweet woman whom always made the day brighter. I know if anyone made it to Gods throne, she did!
Brandon Trent
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Jeanne´s passing. My Dad & I saw her at Harmon Eye Care back in November and as always she was kind & genuine to everyone there. Heaven has truly gained an angel. Our condolences to the family. Young Davis, Jr. & family
Terri Davis Earp
Friend
December 19, 2021
She touched so many people with her kindness and words of wisdom Thanks for always encouraging us. You will forever be in our hearts Heaven has gained a saint for sure
Bet Arnn
Friend
December 16, 2021
Jeanne is one of the most beautiful, Christ like people I have ever known. Her unique charm gave a lovely grace to every personal contact and her magnificent cards and art work will be forever treasured. May you feel the constant comfort of God and the prayers of all of us who know Heaven is so enriched , but earth is so diminished by her transition.
Vicky Whitfield
Friend
December 15, 2021
Life is a story you write as you go! We went to high school together and remained in touch all these years. Jeanne was truly a child of God. I feel blessed to have called her my true friend. My Christmas starts every year reading my many treasured custom designed Christmas cards. She was one amazing person and I will miss her greatly. Her life was a beautiful written book! I truly loved this lady!! Peace be with the mourning family. In sympathy - Beverly Barker Shelton
Beverly Shelton
December 15, 2021
Jeanne was such a wonderful person. She and my brother John were friends and after his death she remained in contact with our mother and sent one of her special Christmas cards every year until our mother passed away. She will truly be missed. Prayers to all of her family.
Marilyn L. Ball
Family
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results