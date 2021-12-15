Jeanne Marie PearsonSeptember 15, 1957 - December 12, 2021Jeanne Marie Pearson went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born September 15, 1957 in Danville, Va. to John Thomas Pearson Sr. and Esther Irby Pearson, both of which entered heaven before her.Jeanne was a graduate of Dan River High School and Longwood College. She worked many years for Belk-Leggett. A masterful writer, she penned moving, encouraging notes, letters and cards to friends and family alike. Jeanne was an accomplished artist, taking on free-lance portrait and calligraphy projects over the years. Her most cherished works, however, are the ones that adorn the walls of many of her friends and family.Her annual Christmas Cards were treasures in themselves. Painstakingly sketched with varying themes over the years, she used friends and family members many times as "models" for characters depicted. The cards' accompanying text reinforced the graphics and always pointed to the true meaning of the Christmas holiday. With God's help, she overcame recurring vision problems to get the cards out at times, realizing the impact they had on their recipients.She was a true minister of the gospel, teaching Sunday School (her "Baby Lambs") and special studies at First Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 35 years. She was an excellent listener and cared deeply for her church family and friends. While she was a student of the Bible, she lived it out daily and had a personal relationship with its author. Her ministry's effect grows even today.Jeanne is survived by her brother, John Thomas Pearson Jr. (Tommy) and his wife, Dena; her niece, Shelly P. Lovelace (Caleb); her nephew, John Christian Pearson (Rebecca); her grand-nieces Allison Reese Lovelace, Grace Ann Pearson, and Penelope Herndon Lovelace; special friend, Charles Holland Coe; and many beloved cousins in the Pearson and Irby families.A celebration of her life will be at First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Myron Bruce presiding. Visitation will immediately precede the service at 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Green Bay Christian Church, Chatham, Va."Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me…and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Ps. 23:4a, 6b; "…absent from the body…present with the Lord." 2 Cor 5:8Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Pearson Family.Barker Funeral Home2025 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540