Jeffner Kay DeShazor
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Jeffner Kay DeShazor

September 29, 1955 - May 28, 2021

Jeffner Kay DeShazor of Highland Springs, Va., departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Surviving are her husband, Millard DeShazor; son, Eric DeShazor (Reynaul); daughter, Nicole Brash (Fabian); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Martha Lee Terry and Stephanie Terry of Danville, Va., and Robin Terry of Concord N.C., a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va., where a walk-through viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday (today), June 3, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 4401 Hobbs Lane, Richmond, Va. The Rev. Corey Taylor, officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com

Scott's Funeral Home

115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA 23222
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jun
4
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
4401 Hobbs Lane, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jeffner´s passing. I to worked with Her at GE and Genworth and always looked forward to seeing her beautiful smile and loving personality. I will miss her, and send my condolences to her family.
Quill Hodges
June 5, 2021
DeShazor we were very sorry to hear about the Homegoing of Jeffer. We know you will keep the warm loving memories of her forever. She was a beautiful strong woman. Our prayers are with you and family
Reginald and Artenna Taylor
June 5, 2021
Veronica Fitzgerald Terry
June 3, 2021
Rest in piece to a beautiful person you fought a hard battle
Cynthia Johnson and family
Other
June 3, 2021
I am sending prayers and hugs to the family. I was Jeffner´s manager at Dillard´s and it was such a pleasure to have her work there. I remember that beautiful smile and the talks we would have about her precious family. Am so glad we had the chance talk about a month ago. It was a pleasure when she was able to stop by and grace us with her smile. I will miss her dearly.
Jewel Lawrence
Work
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jeffner´s passing, we worked together for many years at GE and Genworth .. she was a very special person and will be truly missed ... my heart felt condolences to the family
Kay Duncan
Work
June 2, 2021
To the DeShazor family, We were truly sadden to hear of the transitioning of Kay. She was a loving and special woman of God. Find strenght in the Lord as you experience this difficult time. Cherish the memories and keep them dear to heart until we meet her again in the New Jerusalem. When the battle is over we shall wear a crown. Keeping you in our prayers. Deacon Harold and Almetta Yates
Harold and Almetta Yates
May 31, 2021
