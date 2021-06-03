I am sending prayers and hugs to the family. I was Jeffner´s manager at Dillard´s and it was such a pleasure to have her work there. I remember that beautiful smile and the talks we would have about her precious family. Am so glad we had the chance talk about a month ago. It was a pleasure when she was able to stop by and grace us with her smile. I will miss her dearly.

Jewel Lawrence Work June 3, 2021