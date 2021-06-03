Jeffner Kay DeShazor
September 29, 1955 - May 28, 2021
Jeffner Kay DeShazor of Highland Springs, Va., departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Surviving are her husband, Millard DeShazor; son, Eric DeShazor (Reynaul); daughter, Nicole Brash (Fabian); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Martha Lee Terry and Stephanie Terry of Danville, Va., and Robin Terry of Concord N.C., a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va., where a walk-through viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday (today), June 3, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 4401 Hobbs Lane, Richmond, Va. The Rev. Corey Taylor, officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
Scott's Funeral Home
115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA 23222
