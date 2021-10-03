Jennifer Cashen
Jennifer Cashen, was born February 1, 1948, died on Sunday morning, September 26, 2021. She was the daughter of Harold and Lottie Samuels and was predeceased by her husband, Terry Cashen. She is survived by a brother, Steven Samuels; sisters, Donna Schweiger and Elena Daniel.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
. It's something Jennifer would have preferred.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Cashen family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneral home.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 3, 2021.