Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennifer Cashen
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Jennifer Cashen

Jennifer Cashen, was born February 1, 1948, died on Sunday morning, September 26, 2021. She was the daughter of Harold and Lottie Samuels and was predeceased by her husband, Terry Cashen. She is survived by a brother, Steven Samuels; sisters, Donna Schweiger and Elena Daniel.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. It's something Jennifer would have preferred.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Cashen family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneral home.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.