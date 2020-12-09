Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Custer
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Jerry Custer

August 3, 1959 - December 6, 2020

Jerry Ronnel Custer, 61, of Dry Fork, Va., died on Sunday, December 6, 2020, after being in declining health for the past three years.

Mr. Custer was born in Danville, Va., on August 3, 1959, son of the late Jesse Custer and Nellie Treadway Burton, who survives. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County area where he formerly worked at Old 97 Steakhouse, owned Southern Produce Company, and was a car salesman. In more recent years, he owned and operated Custer's Little Grocery, Custer's Towing and Recovery, and a rental property business. He had a love for animals and also for his "store children" as he called them. He was of the Christian faith.

He was married to Becky Phelps Custer, who survives of the residence.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Daniel Wayne Austin, of Dry Fork, Va.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, L. E. Burton Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by Mr. Tom Blair.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Pittsylvania County Pet Center, 11880 U.S. Highway 29, Chatham, VA, 24531.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Custer family.

Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Hope to see you soon. Praying for you and your family.
Danny Phelps
December 11, 2020
Becky so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. Please take care of yourself. I truly miss you.
Sharon W Wilson
December 10, 2020
Becky ,so sorry to hear about Jerry ,he was a real good man and a good friend,,
paul lewis
December 9, 2020
Our family is saddened to hear the news of Jerry's passing. Prayers for Becky and Daniel during this most difficult time.
Dixie Wilkins
December 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Keenan& Faye Burton
December 9, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Mr Custer. I will miss seeing and talking with him at the store. God bless him and his family. Love, David
David Earles
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results