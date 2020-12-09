Jerry Custer
August 3, 1959 - December 6, 2020
Jerry Ronnel Custer, 61, of Dry Fork, Va., died on Sunday, December 6, 2020, after being in declining health for the past three years.
Mr. Custer was born in Danville, Va., on August 3, 1959, son of the late Jesse Custer and Nellie Treadway Burton, who survives. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County area where he formerly worked at Old 97 Steakhouse, owned Southern Produce Company, and was a car salesman. In more recent years, he owned and operated Custer's Little Grocery, Custer's Towing and Recovery, and a rental property business. He had a love for animals and also for his "store children" as he called them. He was of the Christian faith.
He was married to Becky Phelps Custer, who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Daniel Wayne Austin, of Dry Fork, Va.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, L. E. Burton Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by Mr. Tom Blair.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Pittsylvania County Pet Center, 11880 U.S. Highway 29, Chatham, VA, 24531.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Custer family.
