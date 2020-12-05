Menu
Jerry D. Nester
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Jerry D. Nester

March 14, 1950 - December 3, 2020

Mr. Jerry D. Nester, age 70, of Blairs, Va., departed this life for his heavenly home on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Nester was born in Danville on March 14, 1950, the son of the late James A. Nester and Clella Toler Nester. He was married to Ellen S. Nester, who survives him of the home. He was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church, and had worked for US Gypsum for twelve years.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Nester is survived by his son, James H. Nester (Patricia); grandchildren, Jensine Honeycutt, Christian Honeycutt (Monica), and Callie Trimpey; and one great-grandchild, Meadow Honeycutt. He is also survived by his brother, Earl Nester; and his sister, Jean N. Carter.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Owen Nester, Kenneth Nester, and Donald Nester,

A private graveside service will be held for Jerry D. Nester. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Nester family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Barker Funeral Home, Inc.

2025 North Main Street

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Barker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Ellen and family, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you in this time of grief.
GERALD ALDERSON
December 5, 2020
We are very sorry for the lost of Jerry. We will keep in our prayers. With love. Ronnie
Ronnie & Linda
December 5, 2020