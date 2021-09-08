Jerry Ray Manning Sr.Jerry Ray Manning Sr., 68, of Chatham, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 surrounded by his family.Jerry was born in Bethel, N.C. on September 27, 1952 to the late Vernon R. Manning and Helen G. Manning. He was of the Baptist faith.Jerry owned and operated Mt. View Nursery and then retired as the vice president of J.W. Squire in 2017. After he retired, Jerry was able to spend his time doing what he loved - working on his farm, taking care of his herd, and helping others.Jerry leaves behind his two loving children, his daughter, Paige Wilkinson and her husband, Todd, of Dry Fork, Va. and his son, Jerry Ray Manning Jr. and his wife, Blair, of Port Orange, Fla. He is survived by four grandchildren, Susannah and Colt Wilkinson and Cooper and Colin Manning. He is also survived by the love of his life, Annette Manning, her children, Justin Manning and Katie Whitlow and her husband, Daniel, and their children, Emma, Hunter, and Luke Whitlow. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Pamela J. Manning, and a host of aunts and cousins. Jerry will also be missed by Charlie, his beloved dog. He leaves behind an immeasurable amount of friends, near and far, who will miss seeing his kind smile.A private memorial service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to God's Pit Crew.