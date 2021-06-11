Jerry Lewis McKenzie
September 3, 1959 - June 8, 2021
On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Jerry Lewis McKenzie, formerly of Chatham, Va., was surrounded by his family as he transitioned from labor to reward at SOVAH Health – Danville.
He was born September 3, 1959, in Pittsylvania County to the late James Howard McKenzie Sr. and Edith Devins McKenzie. He was predeceased by his son, Travis Lynn McKenzie.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cory Logan and Jasmine McKenzie both of Chatham, Va. and Todd McKenzie of Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren, Tradareous, Trenten and Tyren McKenzie all of Danville, Va.; one sister, Della M. Fuller (William) of Chatham, Va.; one brother, Randolph McKenzie of Stafford, Conn.; a devoted lifelong friend, Jennifer Logan Halstead; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A viewing will be held for Mr. McKenzie on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Daye, Presiding and Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Union Hall Baptist Church Cemetery.
During the visitation and funeral services mask are required and social distancing will be observed. Due to a limit of 100 persons being allowed to attend the funeral, the McKenzie family invites family and friends to stream the service virtually by going to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
The McKenzie family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.
