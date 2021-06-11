Menu
Jerry Lewis McKenzie
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Jerry Lewis McKenzie

September 3, 1959 - June 8, 2021

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Jerry Lewis McKenzie, formerly of Chatham, Va., was surrounded by his family as he transitioned from labor to reward at SOVAH Health – Danville.

He was born September 3, 1959, in Pittsylvania County to the late James Howard McKenzie Sr. and Edith Devins McKenzie. He was predeceased by his son, Travis Lynn McKenzie.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cory Logan and Jasmine McKenzie both of Chatham, Va. and Todd McKenzie of Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren, Tradareous, Trenten and Tyren McKenzie all of Danville, Va.; one sister, Della M. Fuller (William) of Chatham, Va.; one brother, Randolph McKenzie of Stafford, Conn.; a devoted lifelong friend, Jennifer Logan Halstead; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A viewing will be held for Mr. McKenzie on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Daye, Presiding and Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Union Hall Baptist Church Cemetery.

During the visitation and funeral services mask are required and social distancing will be observed. Due to a limit of 100 persons being allowed to attend the funeral, the McKenzie family invites family and friends to stream the service virtually by going to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com.

The McKenzie family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Sponsored by Miller Funeral Home, Inc..
Rest in Heavenly Peace my sweet cousin,with Love.Lisa
Cynthia Perkins(Lisa Mckenzie)
Family
June 18, 2021
