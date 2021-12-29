Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry W. Mims
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Jerry W. Mims

Jerry W. Mims of Danville, Virginia, passed away on December 27, 2021, at the age of 74.

He was born on September 14, 1947, to the late Ruth Spicer Mims and the late Bob A. Mims in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Janice Shelton Mims.

Jerry was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a firefighter for the City of Danville for over 32 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bobbi Jo Hinds of Axton, Virginia, and Kevin W. Essick (Barbie) of Alexandria, Virginia; his grandchildren, Brandon, Kyler, Pierson, and Gavin; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Bobby, Jackie, Billy, and Gene Mims.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Bob Yeaman officiating. Honors will be performed by the City of Danville Fire Department.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Mims family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street, Danville
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear about his death. I remember uncle Pinky being so nice. Sending love to you & your family.
Laurie Shrader
Family
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear. Uncle Pinky was so nice when we were little at his fire house. Love you and big hug to you and your family.
Cousin mickey to Bobbi Jo.
December 29, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Jerry. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Prayers to you all.
Brian & Ginger Spicer
December 29, 2021
Bobbi Jo, I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. My deepest sympathy goes out to you and the family. I so appreciate your Dads service in the military and on the fire department. I know he will be greatly missed by many.
Kristy Thomas
Other
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results