Jerry W. Mims
Jerry W. Mims of Danville, Virginia, passed away on December 27, 2021, at the age of 74.
He was born on September 14, 1947, to the late Ruth Spicer Mims and the late Bob A. Mims in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Janice Shelton Mims.
Jerry was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a firefighter for the City of Danville for over 32 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bobbi Jo Hinds of Axton, Virginia, and Kevin W. Essick (Barbie) of Alexandria, Virginia; his grandchildren, Brandon, Kyler, Pierson, and Gavin; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Bobby, Jackie, Billy, and Gene Mims.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Bob Yeaman officiating. Honors will be performed by the City of Danville Fire Department.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Mims family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 29, 2021.